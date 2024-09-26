Journalism Under Siege in Pakistan
Not only are journalists bring killed, no one is ever punished for their deaths
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
So far in 2024, at least nine reporters have already been killed in Pakistan, a grim toll to add to the 11 killed between 2022 and 2023. While 248 others survived various attacks, leading the press protection organization Reporters Without Borders to rank the country one of the world’s most dangerous. The latest to die were Awaz TV…
