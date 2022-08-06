Indonesia’s President Seeks International Stage
As his presidency winds down, Jokowi looks regional to burnish his legacy
By: M. Habib Pashya and Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
With his second five-year term beginning to wind down in advance of February 2024 elections that will begin the process of handing the country over to a new leader, President Joko Widodo is deep into the process of burnishing his international credentials as a statesman and seeking to put Indonesia, a big…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.