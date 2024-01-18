Indonesia’s Jokowi in Heavy Weather on Charges of Meddling in Presidential Polls
Allegations of kingmaking threaten outgoing president’s neutrality
By: Ainur Rohmah
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose unprecedented popularity has made him almost a cult figure, has suddenly run into considerable trouble over what is regarded as undue meddling in the campaign to pick his successor and for his alleged intervention in the Constitutional Court to clear the way for his son, Gibran Rakabuming, to be no…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.