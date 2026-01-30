Japan’s Pivot to The Pacific: Why History Matters
Driven by lessons from World War II and China’s expanding presence, Japan’s strategic orientation is pivoting eastward into the Pacific
By: Takahashi Kosuke
Japan is entering a consequential phase in its national security planning. As Tokyo moves toward an early revision of its three core security documents – the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Defense B…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.