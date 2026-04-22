Japan’s Surgical Specialization Crisis
Decline is manifesting as a ‘surgery gap’
By: Tomoaki Takei
Japan is suffering a nationwide shortage of surgeons in more than half of its teaching hospitals, even in major urban centers like Tokyo and Osaka. Even as the total number of physicians grows nationwide, the number of surgeons is declining. There are severe shortages in rural areas, especially in Tohoku, where surgical…
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