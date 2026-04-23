By: Tim Daiss

Japan’s recent offer of US$10 billion in loans to Southeast Asian countries to secure oil supplies comes at a moment of heightened market anxiety. Oil prices have spiked to multi-year highs amid Middle East tensions and lingering concerns over shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. Global oil benchmark Brent crude prices have increased since the late February start of the US-Iran war, jumping from around US$70/bbl pre-war to peaks near US$120 (again of some +70 percent). Prices are still up about 15–25 percent, hovering around the US$90–95/bbl price point as of April 20–21.

Japan’s move can be read as part of a broader effort to maintain influence in Southeast Asia at a time when competition for economic and strategic alignment is intensifying. Energy financing has become a key lever in that competition. China has used it extensively in infrastructure and resource projects. Western institutions are pushing climate finance, albeit often misaligned, pouring money into renewable projects instead of the energy infrastructure needed to sustain that development. Japan’s approach sits somewhere in between, combining financial support with strategic positioning.

Tokyo’s proposal, framed as financial assistance, is intended to help countries secure supply and stabilize domestic markets. On the surface, it appears to be a pragmatic move. Fair enough. Notably, Japan has long played a crucial role as a regional stabilizer, while it has both the financial capacity and strategic interest to ensure that Southeast Asia avoids acute energy shortages. For import-dependent Southeast Asian economies, the pressure is real: higher fuel costs ripple quickly through power generation, transport, and inflation. But the logic of the response deserves scrutiny.

Yet the structure of this support raises deeper concerns. Loans, even concessional ones, aren’t neutral instruments. They shift risk onto the borrower. In this case, governments facing temporary price volatility may find themselves carrying longer-term financial obligations tied to a problem that could ease within months, not years. In other words, it’s the all too familiar debt trap that has plagued developing nations for decades.

Notably, oil markets are inherently cyclical. Prices spike during geopolitical disruptions and fall when supply routes stabilise or demand softens. The recent price spike will be no different. It’s being driven less by structural scarcity than by uncertainty: conflict risk, shipping insurance costs, and precautionary stockpiling. If those pressures ease, as they often do, today’s emergency borrowing could look excessive in hindsight.

This is the first imbalance: a short-term problem being addressed with long-term debt. The second is more structural. By focusing on securing additional oil supplies, the financing risks reinforcing the very dependency that leaves these economies vulnerable in the first place. Southeast Asia’s energy systems are still heavily exposed to imported fuels, particularly oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Price shocks translate quickly into fiscal stress, subsidy burdens, and inflation.

In that context, directing capital toward more imports is a holding action, not a solution. The alternative uses of that same capital are well understood, but persistently underfunded. Strategic petroleum reserves remain limited across much of the region, leaving countries exposed to sudden supply disruptions. Energy efficiency measures, often the cheapest way to reduce exposure to price volatility, continue to lag due to policy fragmentation and limited financing. Grid infrastructure, critical for integrating alternative energy sources and reducing reliance on oil-fired generation, remains a bottleneck in several markets. These aren’t new challenges; they are recurring ones. What is new is the scale of financial resources now being mobilized to address them, resources that, in this case, are being directed toward immediate supply rather than long-term resilience.

For recipient countries, this creates both opportunity and risk. The region remains one of the fastest-growing energy markets in the world, and its stability matters for broader Asian and even global economic performance. Southeast Asia had a population of about 700 million people in 2025, making it one of the world’s most populous regions. ASEAN has been one of the world’s faster-growing regions, with GDP increasing around 4.1 percent in 2023 and 4.7 percent in 2024. It’s expected to sustain growth of roughly 4.5–5 percent through 2026.

Access to financing can provide short-term relief, but it also comes with alignment considerations and, potentially, policy constraints. More importantly, it can shape investment decisions in ways that prioritize immediate stability over long-term system reform. That trade-off is not always explicit, but it’s real. None of this is to suggest that governments should ignore immediate energy pressures. In periods of volatility, securing supply is essential. The question is one of balance. How much capital should be deployed to manage short-term shocks, and how much should be reserved for structural fixes that reduce vulnerability over time? At present, that balance appears skewed.

Taking on debt to secure oil at elevated prices may ease near-term pressure, but it does little to change the underlying exposure. If anything, it risks delaying the investments needed to diversify energy systems and build resilience against future shocks. The next disruption, whether geopolitical, economic, or climate-driven, will then find the region in a similar position, facing the same choices.

There’s a broader lesson to learn about how financial assistance is structured and deployed. Not all capital is equal in its impact. Funding directed toward consumption, even in the form of emergency supply, has a very different effect from funding directed toward infrastructure, efficiency, or system upgrades. The former stabilizes. The latter transforms.

Southeast Asia needs both, but not in equal measure. Japan’s US$10 billion offer highlights the tension between urgency and strategy in energy policy. It provides a timely reminder that the way capital is used matters as much as the amount. For countries already navigating tight fiscal conditions, the decision to borrow should be tied not just to immediate needs, but to longer-term outcomes. Otherwise, the region risks solving today’s problem in a way that compounds tomorrow’s challenges.

Tim Daiss is an energy markets analyst in the Asia-Paciﬁc region and a partner at APAC Energy Consultancy. He is a regular contributor to Asia Sentinel