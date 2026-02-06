Japan’s Takaichi Bets on Strong Snap Election Sunday
Buoyed by strong personal popularity, first woman PM seeks to rebuild LDP fortunes
By: Rupakjyoti Borah
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who came to power less than four months ago, is gambling that a fresh general election this Sunday (February 8), after the shortest campaign period in post-WWII history, will eliminate questions about her legitimacy as Japan’s first woman leader and help to convert her personal clout into a par…
