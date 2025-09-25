Japan Likely to Approve ‘Morning After Pill’
Over-the-counter emergency contraceptives likely available early next year
By: Peter Chai
Japanese women can expect to be able to buy so-called “morning after pills” to end unwanted pregnancies without a prescription and with no age limit sometime early next year under a plan approved recently by a Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry committee to allow the purchase of the emergency contraceptives at pharmacies, a major step in b…
