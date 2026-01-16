Japan’s Delicate Foreign Policy Balancing Act
Trump’s capture of the Venezuela president and his fiery rhetoric toward Greenland create a particularly difficult conundrum
By: Yuki Tatsumi
The U.S. military operation against Venezuela seems to have set the tone for world affairs in 2026. The world seems paralyzed as U.S. allies and partners worldwide try to figure out how to respond to this unexpected action on the part of Washington, even while the Uni…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.