Jammu & Kashmir Elects NC-Congress Government, Edges out BJP
NC-Congress combine set to form first elected government in 10-plus years
By: Majid Maqbool
The opposition Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, which campaigned against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its 2019 takeover of the Jammu & Kashmir region, has secured an overwhelming plurality of 49 seats in the 90-member Legislative Assembly to 29 for the BJP, staking a strong claim to form the next govern…
