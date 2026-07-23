Jakarta’s Belarus Opening
Indonesia’s Lukashenko move and the promise of strategic hedging
By: Kurniawan Arif Maspul
For a head of state who has spent years as the West’s favorite pariah, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, in early July, received the diplomatic equivalent of a royal flush. Sukhoi combat aircraft roaring overhead. An 80-member cavalry escort thundering down Medan Merdeka Utara. The traditional Enggang dance from East Kalim…
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