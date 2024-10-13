Wary Jaishankar’s ‘Multilateral Visit’ Not a Pakistan Holiday
India foreign minister’s guarded trip to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
By: Nirupama Subramanian
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, is set to travel to Pakistan on Monday for a top-level meeting of the China-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the first by an Indian minister since 2016. His forceful assertion that he was going on a multilateral visit, not a bilateral one, has not ended speculation about the pos…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.