The Islamic State Raises Its Head in the Philippines
Maute bombing could signify a rise in Islamist violence ahead of 2025 Bangsamoro elections
By: Michael Hart
On the first Sunday of December 2023, a bomb exploded during a Catholic mass being held in the gymnasium at Mindanao State University (MSU), in the southern Philippine city of Marawi, which was all but destroyed in 2017 in a five-month battle between the Philippine Army and the Maute and Abu Sayyaf jihadists. Four people were killed by t…
