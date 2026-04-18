Iran War Hurts ASEAN, But It Still Needs the US
Washington retains its centrality in the emerging architecture of deterrence to China
By: Manuel L. Quezon III
Moribund markets roared back to life in Southeast Asia with the news on April 7 of a US-Iran two-week ceasefire. Days ahead of the ceasefire, even a hitherto big Donald Trump booster like the Hoover Institution’s Niall Ferguson had concluded: “Time is not on the side of an overstretched hegemon, because the economic costs of war …
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