Iran Faces Condemnation Over Transit Passage Regime
Meanwhile, Malaysia honors UNCLOS obligations
By: B A Hamzah
When strategic passages become instruments of coercion, everyone pays the price, as the world is relearning to its sorrow from Iran’s disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz for the past four months. The dispute is centered on Iran’s refusal to ratify the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the international treaty that …
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