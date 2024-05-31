Allegedly Bilked Investors Say They Get No Help from Singapore Police
Australian entrepreneur spent their funds on luxury living they say
For five years, disgruntled investors say they have been attempting futilely to get Singaporean authorities to act against an Australian entrepreneur who they allege bilked them out of US$1.5 million to invest in what was described as environmentally friendly projects across Asia. The investors say they have appealed …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.