International Pollution by Chinese Miners Worsens
Global shift to clean technology increases environmental damage in developing countries
By: Toh Han Shih
As China’s rapacious miners increase their resource extraction in various countries to feed an economy that is the world’s biggest consumer and producer of transition minerals, allegations of human rights abuses and environmental damage have increased across the globe. Ironically, some transition materials mined by Chinese polluters are …
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