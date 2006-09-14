Inside The Lion City, Part 2

This is the second of a multi-part series to run over the next week in the Asia Sentinel in conjunction with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in Singapore. It will examine Singapore's social and political structure, its relationship with the press, its concerns about regional security and other issues

By the most obvious measures of economic progress Singapore over the past 40 years has been a great success. That is the reality as well as the foreign perception. Whether the measure is GDP growth, fiscal balance, foreign investment, foreign exchange reserves or the quality of its infrastructure, the numbers tell the story.

But they also only tell part of the story, do not mention the cost, the comparisons or those crucial factors which have been unusually favorable but will become unfavorable in the not too distant future.

The government likes to repeat the mantra that its policies have turned a colonial urban slum into a first-world city. This is a half-truth. At the time of independence, as before the Japanese occupation, it was the most prosperous place (bar oil-rich Brunei) in east Asia other than Japan. That was why tens of thousands of Chinese migrated there in the 1920s and 1930s. Over the past 40 years its economy has grown at an average 7% -- roughly the same speed as that of the nearest comparative economy – Hong Kong, which arguably faced greater problems caused by events in China and was ruled by a colonial power until less than a decade ago and still adheres to a mostly hands-off economic policy.

The general point is that both trade-based city states have benefited automatically from the rise of East Asia in general, and from the almost continuous growth of world trade, and more recently of financial services. To many observers, cities such as Seoul, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur have changed a lot more than Singapore and Hong Kong since 1960.

What is different in Singapore now compared with 1960 are primarily two things: the importance of manufacturing relative to services, and the role of government corporations and institutions relative to the private sector. Government-linked companies account for some 40% of the total capitalization of the Singapore stock exchange. They are even more dominant amount the big counters: DBS Group, Singapore Airlines, the diversified Keppel and SembCorp groups, real estate leader Capital Land, Singapore Press Holdings, Chartered Semiconductor. Singapore Technologies, Singapore Telecom, StarHub and Neptune Orient Lines.

In addition there are as yet unlisted large government-owned near-monopolies such as Singapore Power, Port of Singapore Authority and MediaCorp. The government claims that they are as successful as private sector companies. But others dispute that on the basis that monopoly profits are easy to achieve and GLCs get favored treatment from the government and other GLCs. What is without doubt is that as chief executive of Temasek, Ho Ching has shaken some of them up, suffled assets and improved profits. However, whether there will be a sustained improvement is open to question.

Foreign investment in manufacturing, spurred by tax breaks and official support, was initially just a way of creating jobs at a time when the work force was expanding rapidly and Singapore was losing the jobs and income provided by British forces. But it has remained a major feature of the economy even while most of Hong Kong’s manufacturing has moved to China.

There is little doubt that Singapore has been very successful in attracting foreign companies into manufacturing and been generally able to move up the value-added chain thanks to a sufficient supply or skilled labour and its first class infrastructure as well as tax breaks. The island republic’s reputation for enforcing laws protecting intellectual property has also helped attract higher technology industries.

Manufacturing’s role has been quite stable even as the lower-skill industries have moved to Malaysia and China. It has been quite successful in identifying new industries to attract – though others claim that market forces would be more effective than the Economic Development Board in “picking winners”.

Singapore aspires to play a role on the global stage. In some respects it has been very successful, particularly in the financial sector, beginning with the establishment of the Asiadollar market in the late 1960s. Today, thanks to well-placed incentives it is ahead of Hong Kong in foreign exchange and commodity and financial futures trading. But the dominance of multinationals in financial services and manufacturing and of state-controlled enterprises in other areas has weakened the entrepreneurial base characteristic of overseas Chinese. The Lee Kuan Yew philosophy has not only been dirigiste but fixated with formal education and suspicious of local big business. Local capitalists tend to keep their heads down and kowtow to the political/bureaucratic elite.

In the process many believe Singapore has lost entrepreneurial opportunities, particularly in Asia. Of course it continues to make good business trading with its neighbors, including laundering the ill-gotten gains of Burmese generals, Thai drug kings and Indonesians of all sorts. Its state entities, headed by Temasek, have recently been busy buying into banks and others assets in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. But being the bureaucrats they are, with their rule books and MBAs, they have tended to be latecomers compared with more nimble private sector investors – and in some cases to stir nationalist resentments because of Singapore state control.

These regional forays probably make better long-term investments than the bonds of aging western countries but Singapore’s investment track record overseas has been less than outstanding. It knows how to attract foreign capital, make itself a home-from-home for high tech and biotech from the west and welcome academics and think-tanks so long as they swear off inquiry into Singapore itself. But it has been less successful in dealing with Asian countries. In particular its hopes of profiting from China’s growth have not been fulfilled and it has turned more attention to India.

A more fundamental problem for Singapore than poor return on foreign assets is that the great majority of manufacturing is foreign-owned. Efforts to create Singaporean companies in higher tech industries have not been a great success, as witness the dismal financial record of state-controlled Chartered Semiconductor. The private sector has been much more successful with low-tech consumer industries like food and beverages where commercial skills and regional links can be used to good effect.

For local companies in mundane but traditional commercial businesses, be they manufacturing or services, the price they pay for attracting foreigners is relatively high taxes to pay for others’ tax breaks. In key areas such as banking and real estate they have to face listed but state-controlled behemoths like Development Bank of Singapore and Capital Land.

The role of the government in the economy is even more marked by the interlinkages between government corporations headed by Temasek, the Central Provident Fund, the Housing Development Board and the government itself. Singapore is often cited by the likes of the Heritage Foundation ”free” economy because of low tax rates and almost non-existent tariffs. However, usually forgotten is the compulsory saving through the CPF. The CPF dates back to colonial times but was increased massively and became a cash cow for the government. Contributions currently amount to 36% of standard worker incomes – they were once 40%. These savings enable Singapore to have a very high investment rate, among other things financing the excellent infrastructure which helps attract foreign capital.

However, people are not only forced into massive savings but have scant choice of where to invest other than in housing, which for most means the government-controlled estates of the Housing Development Board, or low rates of return – linked to the savings band interest rate – of balances with the CPF. A portion may be invested in approved equities but the returns on the CPF are so low that despite the contribution level most will have to work well beyond retirement age to enjoy a reasonable standard of living.

The deliberate suppression of consumption has financed both the excellent infrastructure and accounts for massive holdings of the Government Investment Corporation and the foreign exchange reserves held by the Monetary Authority (now at US$130 billion the highest per capita in the world apart from some tiny oil producers). But economist critics such as Paul Krugman have noted that the productivity of capital is low. Hong Kong and Taiwan have achieved similar economic growth rates with much lower investment rates and thus much higher consumption – which tends to be a dirty word in Singapore unless done by tourists.

In other words Singaporeans are being denied consumption so that the government can increase its asset base, much of which now consists of holdings of low-yielding US Treasuries and German Bunds. At the top control of the assets is tightly held. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is also the finance minister and his wife is chief executive of Temasek Holdings, the state holding company which effectively controls most of the largest listed local companies. And Minister Mentor LKY can be assumed to have a hand in the big investment decisions.

The CPF and GIC assets reflect not just the power of the government to enforce savings and then channel them through technically public but generally secretive bodies. They reflect the demographics of Singapore – the relative ease of saving today and the likelihood of dissaving beginning within 20 years.

The attached chart is the World Bank’s projection of Singapore’s dependency ratio over the next 50 years. At present it is at 34%, almost the lowest in the world. Those born during the 1950-70 baby boom are at work – women almost as much as men. But the birth rate has been very low for two decades and there are as yet few old people. This is an extreme version of a general pattern in East Asia and partly explains the rapid growth of per capita incomes over the past 20 years.

Singapore’s Dependency Ratio: Trouble Ahead

But the future is quite bleak unless the government is successful in persuading the populace to have many more children, which it has been trying to do vainly for decades. At present the fertility rate is around 1.2, or little over half that needed for replacement. The rate for Chinese is even lower. Increased immigration would be one compensation with the assumption that large numbers of Chinese would come from China and Malaysia if given the chance. However, even that could be socially destabilizing given the very different back grounds of non-Singaporean Chinese.

It might also cause an upsurge in resentment by locals, particularly at the lower income levels. The income gap has been widening in Singapore as in other developed economies but the rigid political system provides little outlet to express grievances or comment on the huge salaries that the ruling elite pays itself.

The demographic challenge has yet to hit. So perhaps have the consequences of over-reliance on foreign investment and the dominance of the small bureaucratic elite, at the apex of which is the Lee family. LKY himself may yet live for another decade. Few expect significant change during his lifetime. But huge economic challenges may face Singapore just when the LKY era, already almost 50 years old (he first became Chief Minister of colonial Singapore in 1959, the same year Fidel Castro came to power) comes to an end.