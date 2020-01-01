INFOGRAPHIC: Who Accepts Bitcoin Payments in 2020?

By SpendMeNot

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that uses cryptography for security and anti-counterfeiting measures. It is not controlled by any bank, government, or other type of authority, which makes it truly transnational. This type of currency only exists in the digital world, so it can only be used for making online payments.

Now, the most popular cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash (BTC). Bitcoin has been around for a decade and remains the most popular cryptocurrency.

However, what users need to know is who accepts bitcoin payments. With the increasing popularity of this cryptocurrency, more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon and accepting it as a form of payment.

