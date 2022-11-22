Influx of Chinese Workers Irritates Indonesians
Second home visa policy provokes anger over potential Chinese influx
By: Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
There is low-level but growing antagonism in Indonesia over the influx of increasing numbers of Chinese foreign nationals, especially after the government recently enacted a ‘second-home’ visa policy under which foreigners or former citizens can stay for five or ten years and carry out various activities such as investing.
Pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.