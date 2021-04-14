Indonesia’s KPK Apologizes for Calling Singapore Spade a Singapore Spade
Corruption inspector says it’s hard to get the crooks out of the island republic
Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission has been forced to apologize after a top official on April 6 called the nearby island-state of Singapore a “paradise for fugitives of corruption” although the nearby island-state of Singapore has all the hallmarks of a “paradise for fugitives of corruption.”
The apology was issued on April 10 on behalf of Ins…