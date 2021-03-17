Indonesian Lawmakers Bulldoze Government to Okay Dubious Vaccine
Scientists fight to preserve clinical protocols over nationalism
|Our Correspondent
|36 min ago
Indonesia’s development of an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine has been thrown into doubt after the country’s Food and Drug Supervisory Agency said the research and development process doesn’t comply with clinical principles under a controversial regimen called dendritic injection initiated by Terawan Agus Putranto (above), the former health minister, who wa…