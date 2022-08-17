Indonesia Nervously Watches China-Taiwan Conflict
Major trade components could be affected, even if volume is small
By: Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat and M. Habib Pashya
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan only lasted 24 hours, but the trip points up the long-term challenges in terms of trade and investment that continue to ripple out across the South China Sea, reaching as far as Indonesia and other littoral nations.
The People’s Liberation Arm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.