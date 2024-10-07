Indonesia’s Uneven Struggle Against TB
Second-highest number of cases worldwide after India
By: Rita Widiadana
Indonesia is still struggling to fight the scourge of tuberculosis, with the second-highest number of cases worldwide after India. In 2021, the country was estimated to have a staggering 759 cases per 100,000 people, more than double the World Health Organization’s 2021 estimate of 354 and more than five times the global average of 134…
