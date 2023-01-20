Indonesia Uneasily Welcomes Chinese Tourists
Without Covid negative tests, merchants are wary
By: Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
Indonesia, like many other countries expecting a flood of tourists from China, is wrestling with how to handle them – starting next week with the Lunar New Year holiday – now that Beijing’s stringent three-year Covid-19 lockdown has been lifted.
Some 2.07 million Chinese tourists arrived in the country in 2019, the last year …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.