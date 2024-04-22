Indonesia’s Top Court Clears Way for Prabowo’s Presidency
No evidence Jokowi put a hand on the electoral scales, court says
By: Ainur Rohmah
As widely expected, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has ruled against a challenge by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto’s rivals, clearing his path to become the country’s next president in October when President Joko Widodo’s second term ends after 10 years in office. The court rejected a petition by Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo…
