Although terror attacks have decreased in recent years and major groups such as ISIS have been destroyed in their home country, radical organizations in Indonesia haven’t completely vanished. They include Jemaah Islamiyah, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, and the East Indonesia Mujahidin (MIT), which continue to accumulate strength. More disturbing, the members …
Indonesia’s Terrorists: Weak but Still Active
‘Deradicalization’ doesn’t always work
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