Indonesia’s Easternmost Province Faces Resource Curse
Papuans afflicted with malnutrition, corruption, deforestation
By: Ainur Rohmah
Mistaken national social policies and widespread deforestation have resulted in widespread hunger and malnutrition in Papua, Indonesia’s remote easternmost province, erasing local food traditions and causing outright death by starvation, critics say. Indigenous tribes’ food patterns initially consisted of sago, tubers, and vegetables as …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.