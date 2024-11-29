Indonesia Likely to Repatriate Drug Offenders
Prabowo seeking to rehab his human rights image?
By: Ainur Rohmah
Indonesia is exploring the possibility of repatriating several high-profile drug offenders including Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino domestic worker considered a victim of human trafficking, as well as members of the infamous “Bali Nine” drug syndicate from Australia. If successful, this move, at the hands …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.