Indonesia Hopes to Lure Family Offices to Jakarta
Critics not sure that’s a good idea
By: Ainur Rohmah
With Singapore tightening its regulations on family offices following a massive US$2.2 billion money laundering scandal in 2023 triggered by the financial instruments, Indonesian officials see an opportunity to capitalize as a new hub for managing wealth to attract investment and boost economic growth. That has cr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.