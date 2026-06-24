Indonesia’s Gathering Economic and Political Storm
Fiscal strain, public frustration, and investor unease are converging in Southeast Asia’s largest economy
By: Ainur Rohmah
The question that has consumed Jakarta’s political circles in recent months is deceptively simple: who will become Indonesia’s next finance minister?
President Prabowo Subianto has reportedly consulted a number of prominent figures, fueling speculation that a new steward at the Finance Ministry could restore confidence in Southeast Asia’s…
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