By: Johanes E.S. Wato
President Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious Free Nutritious Meals (Makan Bergizi Gratis in Indonesian) program, launched earlier this year, is turning from promise to controversy.
Instead of securing public trust as the most ambitious social initiative in decades, the free meals program has triggered anxiety among parents and students fol…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.