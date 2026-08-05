Indonesia’s Cyberscam Story
A plague wrecks lives in the archipelago
By: Joe Heaver
While police raids on online scam operations in Indonesia are no longer a rare occurrence, with victims falling for sophisticated romance scams for a decade, the magnitude of fraud is astonishing, with the country ranked the second most fraud-vulnerable in the world after Pakistan according to the Glob…
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