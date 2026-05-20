Indonesia’s Confusing Economic Turn
Indonesia was described as becoming harder to read and riskier to trust
By: Ainur Rohmah
Indonesia spent the last decade selling itself as Southeast Asia’s most promising industrial frontier — a democracy rich in minerals, open to foreign investment and determined to climb the global manufacturing ladder. Today, that narrative is beginning to fracture. Investors are no longer questioning Indonesia’s potential. They are quest…
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