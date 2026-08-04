Indonesian Central Bank Governor’s Resignation Exposes Political Influence
Is Prabowo putting politics in command?
By: Ainur Rohmah
Perry Warjiyo’s resignation as governor of Bank Indonesia has become more than an unexpected leadership change. Announced on July 27, nearly two years before his second term was due to end in 2028, the decision has fueled concerns that President Prabowo Subianto is steadily expanding political influence over inst…
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