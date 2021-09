By: Neeta Lal

A stormy debate has erupted over the restoration of Jallianwala Bagh, a historical monument located in India's northern state of Punjab state where British troops once massacred 1,000 Indians.

The event goes back to April 13, 1919, when soldiers led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer stormed into Jallianwala Bagh, a public garden in the city…