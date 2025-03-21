Indian Modern Art Record at Nearly US$14 Million
Unusual M.F. Husain work, not seen for decades, sets personal record
By: John Elliott
The top auction price ever paid for modern Indian art almost doubled on March 19 to US$13.75 million at a Christie’s sale in New York. This totally unexpected price, approximately four times estimates, was achieved for a rare painting by M.F. Husain, one of the country’s most prominent modern artists. The previous In…
