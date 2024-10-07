Indian art exhibition in London focuses on a key period in history
1975-1998 art traces the impact of political and social change
By: John Elliott
Ever since modern Indian art hit the international auction scene with a price boom in the early 2000s, top prices and most public attention have involved artists who emerged in the mid-1900s. It has been the 100th birth anniversary this year of one of the most famous, F. N. Souza, whose works a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.