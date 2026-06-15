Indian Supreme Court Sets Value On Homemaker Care
Court’s ruling reshapes worth of invisible labor
By: Shobha Shukla
India’s Supreme Court last week delivered a landmark judgment measuring the monetary worth of a homemaker’s unpaid care work, the second decision in recent months pushing the boundaries of the rights of women in a country where they have often been ignored. The ruling, delivered by Justices Sanjay Ka…
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