India's Top Court Gives Single Women New Abortion Rights
Excluding single women, the court says, violates the right to equality
By: Neeta Lal
In a judgment hailed as “progressive” and “pathbreaking,” the Indian Supreme Court has allowed unmarried women who are up to 24 weeks pregnant to have access to safe and legal abortion care on par with their married counterparts.
The court ruled that excluding single women in consensual relationships from this category is "unconstitutional" …
