Indian Passports, NRC Debate Put Muslims on Edge
Larger uncertainty in a country without a universal citizenship certificate
By: Nava Thakuria
India’s renewed debate over whether passports prove citizenship has revived anxieties among Muslims, particularly as political leaders speculate about a possible nationwide update of the National Register of Citizens that critics say could disenfranchise as many as 80 million people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year-old Hindutva…
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