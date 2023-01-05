India Installs New System to Monitor Kashmiris
Personal Database Law raises concerns of more state surveillance
By: Majid Maqbool
The Indian government’s introduction of legislation to create a unique alpha-numeric database code for every household in the restive Jammu and Kashmir region is raising concerns about data safety and potential misuse of personal data, stoking fears of increased state surveillance of an already besieged population in the heavily militar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.