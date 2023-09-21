Indian Modern Art Hits New Records
Provenance from known collectors and fresh-to-market make highest prices
By: John Elliott
Fresh records are being set for works by Indian modern artists, not just at top levels where a painting was sold on September 16 for a new auction high of US$7.45 million, but also at lower price points where India’s economic growth has increased the interest among art buyers.
The US$7.45 million beat …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.