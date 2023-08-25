India’s Lunar Landing and the Triumph of ‘Frugal Engineering’
US-led sanctions spurred home-grown development
By: John Elliott
Narendra Modi inevitably cashed in on India’s trail-blazing lunar landing by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on August 23 with a long televised speech, no doubt seeing the notable success as a winner for next year’s general election campaign. The story behind the triumph, however, goes back to the scientific policies of the country’s first …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.