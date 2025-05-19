Indian Journalists Routinely Targeted in Criminal Probes, Report Says
Study finds reporting on public officials drives most criminal cases, with small-town reporters most at risk
By: Majid Maqbool
A recently released report jointly authored by the National Law University (NLU) in Delhi, TrialWatch, an initiative of Clooney Foundation for Justice, and Columbia Law School’s Human Rights Institute, paints a grim picture of press freedom in India, with officials using criminal cases as tools to intimidate journalists across multiple …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.