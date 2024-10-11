India Coppers its Bets in Myanmar
Another reason for Naypyidaw to worry
By: Nava Thakuria
India appears to be seeking to open an alternate channel to rebels in Myanmar, with formal invitations dispatched to ethnic armed outfits from Arakan, Chin, and Kachin provinces along with the rebel National Unity Government for a seminar hosted by the government-sponsored Indian Council of World Affairs and scheduled for mid-November i…
