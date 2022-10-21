India’s Congress Party Elects a Non-Gandhi
Twenty-five years of Gandhi mismanagement is long enough
By: Neeta Lal
In what is being dubbed as a “highly predictable” election outcome, India’s largest opposition party, the stumbling Congress, has chosen its first non-Gandhi president in 25 years, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Lack of direction and vision from the Gandhi family, the glue that kept the flock together for five generations, is only exace…
