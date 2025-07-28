By: Salman Rafi Shiekh
Nearly five years after the deadly Galwan Valley clash in the Himalayas that brought India-China relations to a historic low, signs of a cautious diplomatic thaw are emerging. In mid-July, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, signaling what may be the beginning of a gr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.