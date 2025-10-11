Indian Art Boom Generates US$96 Million in London Auctions
Indian galleries on show in London’s Frieze exhibitions
By: John Elliott
There’s a boom in the modern Indian art market, with recent sales totaling £96.2 million at international auctions in a period of under two weeks, and with a significant number of Indian galleries showing at the Frieze London and Masters exhibitions in the UK capital this coming …
