In One Place

I knew I was a regular at MoonDance the first time I drifted by and heard the sounds of Canadian cowboy balladeer Ian Tyson's Navajo Rug coming from the outdoor speakers. That brought me up short and told me this was something unique. Opened by a by a Canadian lawyer/frustrated screenwriter and his Chinese wife, there was an excellent mix of vintage American blues, rock, jazz, a sprinkling of country and a mix of people that put the United Nations to shame.

In a country where it's a cinch that you'll hear at least a snatch of Unchained Melody on a daily basis and where the Carpenters and Air Supply are still superstars, this was a major find. Even most Americans have never heard of Ian Tyson and it's a safe bet that a lot of younger Canadians consider him a rustic museum piece, if they consider him at all.

'Aye, yi, yi, Katie, shades of red and blue,' sang Tyson. Aye, yi, yi, indeed

Momentarily Shenzhen faded away and I was happily ensconced in my old rat hole Colorado apartment, sipping bourbon with my dad while adrift in Tyson’s songs of lost love, Western landscapes and cowboy icons and outlaws. Bluesman Robert Cray followed and that sealed the deal before I'd even darkened MoonDance's doors.

Inside there were a lot of expats and Chinese alike spinning stories that not even Warren Zevon could have delivered. It was rogues, roguettes, con men, lost souls and liars all around. There was a flaming queen from Arkansas wearing an oversized gothic crucifix and a white shirt bare to his hairy navel. He spoke red-neck and fluent Mandarin with a strong southern US accent and claimed he was in the ''entertainment production business ... everything from porn to off-Broadway Beijing, baby." He was a bit vague about any recent productions. Near him was a trio of twenty-something Russians, two men and a woman, talking with a young Nigerian man and an aging Chinese businesswoman who was pounding shots and chain smoking Marlboro Lights as they discussed setting up a Russo-Afro-Sino import export deal involving what sounded like plush toys, sexual devices and soy beans. Or maybe it was plush sex toys made from soy beans.

At another table a German claimed to have just snared a job working for a legit business owned by the KGB; he was chatting up a Scottish stockbroker with three homes in East Asia and none in Scotland.

MoonDance's assistant manager, Tina, a 24-year-old Chinese woman with snake hips and ink-black hair spilling over her bare white shoulders was schmoozing and pushing drinks to two middle-aged French women and their sugar daddy for the night, a fat Taiwanese guy with the world's worst comb over.

Later, a little buzzed, I was singing along to Tyson's Summer Wages and sitting with the Canadian, his wife, a Korean IT whiz and his Chinese mistress, a Chinese Hong Kong businessman and a very drunk Shenzhen Airlines pilot who was celebrating his 38th birthday and had white cake frosting smeared liberally on his cheeks. He had been whooping it up since 5 pm; it was nearly midnight and he said he had to fly to Chengdu in 10 hours. We wished him luck as he got up and promptly fell down on his way out. I briefly wondered about Chinese flying regulations but shoved the worry aside.

At that moment I had good music and the world's best free entertainment. Tomorrow would take care of itself.

Justin Mitchell